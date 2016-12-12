Mauritius: Access to Financial Support Explained By the Deputy Secretary-General of Commonwealth

press release

A presentation on the theme The Commonwealth in an Emerging Global Architecture: Thought and Perspectives was made by the Deputy Secretary-General of Commonwealth (Economic and Social Development) Mr Deodat Maharaj, on Friday 09 December 2016 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade in Port-Louis. Mr Maharaj was on an official visit to Mauritius in the context of the First Session of the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub Steering Committee.

During his presentation, he underscored the role of the Commonwealth, an intergovernmental organisation of 52 member states which provides a platform for transatlantic partnership between small and big states to work together towards shared goals. However, he explained that in intellectual discussions, smaller states cannot actively participate because big states tend to contribute more which works to the disadvantage of smaller ones.

Speaking on the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub, Mr D.Maharaj pointed out that this is indeed a good strategy for Mauritius to ponder over the issue of how to get access to funds in order to deal with the impacts of climate change. The main objective of the Climate Finance Access Hub is to help access to finance for urgent adaptation and mitigation actions in vulnerable states by allowing a placement of expertise to critically work on the strategies at national and regional levels.

He underlined that the global architecture of the world is changing rapidly and that it is difficult for small states to remain in isolation. This necessitates the need for Mauritius to link up with other small states like the Pacific notably Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean. He stated that by hosting the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub, Mauritius has fulfilled its global leadership role as a member of the Commonwealth.

Mr D. Maharaj, former Chief Division for Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Development Programme in New York, was appointed as Deputy Secretary-General, in 2014, to report on economic affairs, trade and debt, social development, and public sector governance. During his career, he has also served as Head of Secretariat on the Ministerial Council for social development with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.