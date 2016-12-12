Tanzania/Burundi: Under-15 Team Now to Face Burundi Test

The National Under-15 soccer team will now play a friendly match against Burundi next weekend, instead of Seychelles as planned earlier.

This was confirmed in Dar es Salaam yesterday by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Information and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas. Lucas said the international friendly against Burundi will be played on December 18th at the Azam Complex in Chamazi in Dar es Salaam.

"Initially our boys were scheduled to play against Seychelles but the FA in an archipelago and country in the Indian Ocean declared that its team was not ready for the game. We had to look elsewhere to find a perfect team to test our boys, thank God Burundi agreed to bring their team for the match," he said.

The international friendly has been sanctioned by the world soccer governing body, FIFA. In preparations for the match against Burundi, the U-15 team embarked on a successful tour of Morogoro Region, where they beat Moro Kids 3-1 in a friendly match held at the Jamhuri Stadium on Thursday. The team was due to return to Dar es Salaam yesterday evening to prepare for another tour of Zanzibar from tomorrow, where they will also play two friendly matches.

They will face Zanzibar Combine in the first match on Monday, before facing the same team two days later. The team will return to Dar es Salaam on December 15 ready for clash against Seychelles. Lucas said the team is under the tutelage of U-14 coach, Oscar Mirambo and TFF Chief Technical Advisor of Youth teams, Danish Kim Poulsen.

According to Lucas, the team comprising 22 players was in camp for several weeks in Dar es Salaam in preparations for their international friendly.

The squad has Goalkeeper: Shaban Kimwaga and Abdulatif Lema. Defenders are Kareem Mfaume, Asante Bwatam, Rashid Rashid, Moris Njako, Harubu Tanu, Cosmas Jakomanya, Salim Lupepo and Dastan Matheo.

Midfielders are Edson Mshirakandi, Jonathan Kombo, Alphonce Msanga, Erick Bunyaga, Gasper Gombanila and Sabri Kondo. Strikers are Jafari Rashid, Ludaki Chasambi, Steven Sodike, Michael Mpubusa and Edmund John.

The team is formed by youth who have been gathered by the TFF since 2014.

They are trained at the Alliance School in Mwanza, which is selected by the federation as one of the special schools in the country tasked to nurture youth football talents. The under team is being prepared for the African Youth Championship (AYC) finals in 2019, the tournament which Tanzania has been picked by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to be hosts.