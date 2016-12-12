Representatives from various sports bodies in the country will today elect new leaders of the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) in Dodoma.

According to the TOC Election Committee Secretary General, Harrison Chaulo, everything was in place for the election to be conducted today.

Delegates to the meeting have already arrived in Dodoma ready for the election. Posts to be contested for include President, Vice- President, Secretary General, Assistant Secretary General, Treasurer, Assistant Treasurer and ten members of the Executive Committee.

Top incumbent candidates including President Gulam Rashid and Secretary General, Filbert Bayi have no challengers for their seats in the election to be graced by Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Jordan Rugimbana.

Both Bayi and Gulam are highly tipped to retain their positions and should they win the election, it will be their third term in office. Henry Tandau, who lost the previous election to Hassan Jarufu, now stands a chance to win the Vice-President post.

Tandau, a wellknown sports administrator and instructor is a sole candidate for the post. Other candidates who will stand unopposed today include Suleiman Jabir, who is eying for Assistant Secrtary General post, Charles Nyange and Juma Khamis Juma Zaidy, who are contesting for the posts of Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer respectively.

Chaulo named aspirants for the post of Executive Committee members as Muharam Mchume, Irene Mwasanga, Noorelain Shariff, Juliana Yassoda and Noel Kiunsi from Mainland Tanzania. Those vying for the same post from Zanzibar are Suleiman Ame Khamis, Mussa Abdulrabi Fadhi, Nassra Juma Mohammed, Ramadhan Zimbwe Omar, Said Ali Mansab, Sheha Mohammed Ali, Abdulhakim Cosmas Chasama and Shukuru Abass Nassor.

He also said that five former leaders of TOC will not stand for re-election. They are Saada Khamis, Hassan Jarufu, Lina Kessy, Jamal Adi and S u - l e i m a n Nyambui. In a gathering in the capital, Dodoma, representatives from at least 30 sports federations and assosicians are expected to pick the new leaders, who will be in charge for the next four years. Out of these, 16 are from Mainland Tanzania and another 15 are from Zanzibar.

The new leaders will be tasked to develop sports participation in the country as well as use it to help promote peace. The mission of the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) is to develop, promote and protect the Olympic Movement in their respective countries.

The NOCs promote the fundamental principles of Olympism at a national level within the framework of sports. NOCs are committed to the development of athletes and support the development of sport for all programmes and high performance sport in their countries.

They also participate in the training of sports administrators by organising educational programmes. Another objective of the National Olympic Committees is to ensure that athletes from their respective nations attend the Olympic Games.

Only NOC is able to select and send teams and competitors for participation in the Olympic Games. National Olympic Committees also supervise the preliminary selection of potential bid cities. Before a candidate city can compete against those in other countries, it first must win the selection process by the NOC in its own country.

The National Olympic Committee can then name that city to the IOC as a candidate to host the Olympic Games.