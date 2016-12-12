12 December 2016

East Africa: MPs Dismiss Negative Foreign Reports

Photo: The Citizen
Retired President Benjamin Mkapa.
By Zephania Ubwani

Bujumbura — Burundi MPs to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) have castigated the foreign media and civil society organisations outside the strife-torn country for being behind negative reports on the security situation at home.

They said with tremendous improvement in the security in recent months, Burundians should be left alone to reconcile amongst themselves.

"Reports that the security here is fragile are false. Media people from around the world should come to see for themselves," said Isabelle Ndahayo.

Another lawmaker, Ms Emerence Bucumi told The Citizen that although the opposition in exile have the right to participate in the on-going mediation talks, their views should not be taken to represent the position of millions of Burundians currently engaged in a dialogue at home.

Lawmakers spoke as the third round of Inter-Burundi Dialogue under the former president Benjamin Mkapa (pictured) ended in the capital amid criticisms from the exiled Burundians that the former Tanzanian leader was siding with the government of President Pierre Nkurunziza and recognized it as 'legitimate'.

During a press conference held here on Friday, the Facilitator of EAC-led Inter-Burundi Dialogue Mr Mkapa said he has no mandate to talk on the legitimacy of President Nkurunziza's government but defended the regime, saying it was a key stakeholder in the mediation talks.

