Eritrea: International Children's Day Observed

Asmara — International Children's Day, 8 December, was observed at national level at the Expo Ground here in Asmara.

At the ceremony held on 10 December, Mr. Kahsai Ghebrehiwot, Minister of Labor and Human Welfare, pointed out that the people and government of Eritrea have been exerting strong efforts to ensure the welfare and development of children in a bid to build stable and prosperous nation for generations to come.

Minister Kahsai also shed light on the government's full engagement in nurturing physically and mentally matured children as part of the national development endeavors.

Minister Kahsai underlined the paramount importance of collaborative effort on the part of the parents and the communities at large in supporting children become confident, responsible and productive members of the society.

In the same vein, Dr. Pier Ngom, Representative of UNICEF in Eritrea, stated that Eritrea has registered a tremendous and rapid progress in ensuring child care in accordance with the 1994 protocol for ensuring the Rights of Children. He also expressed admiration as regards the remarkable achievements so far registered in prenatal and antenatal health care in Eritrea.

The event was highlighted with cultural shows by students from kindergarten and elementary schools.

December 8th, the International Children's Day was marked for the 25th time at national level and for the 58th time globally.