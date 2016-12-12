Eritrea: Seminar On Sustainable Development Goals

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in collaboration with UNICEF organized a seminar with a view to strengthen the awareness of the youth on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Chairman of the NUEYS, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, Dr. Pier Ngom, Representative of UNICEF in Eritrea, as well as a number of representatives of students and children from the 6 subzones took part.

In a speech he delivered at the event, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin stated the paramount importance of the SDGs in meeting the set out development programs. He also underlined that equipping the youth with knowledge and skill is paramount for the success of the development program.

Underlining the global reputation and utmost importance of the SDGs throughout out the world, Dr. Piere explained that the programs have significant importance to the overall development and welfare of children.

Artistic performances were also staged in connection with the 70th anniversary of the UNICEF.