12 December 2016

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Deputy Secretary General of Commonwealth Discusses Progress Regarding Climate Finance Access Hub With PM

The Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Mr Deodat Maharaj, expressed his satisfaction with regards the establishment of the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub in Mauritius following a courtesy call on 09 December on the Prime Minister, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Mr Deodat Maharaj, described his meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth as very cordial, positive and productive whereby both parties have exchanged views and ideas on the progress achieved so far regarding the setting up of the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub.

He lauded Mauritius for championing this initiative and taking the lead role in assisting Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDC) in putting in place an effective mechanism to have access to critical climate funds, adopted during the last Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Malta in 2015 in the wake of challenges faced by climate change.

According to the Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Mauritius, in so doing, is demonstrating its concerns with regards the challenges faced by SIDS and LDCs in accessing crucial funding to mitigate and adapt to the socio-economic problems related to climate change.

It will be recalled that the agreement for the setting up of the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub was signed by the Prime Minister, Sir Anerood Jugnauth on September 20 on the side lines of the United Nations General Assembly 2016.

