12 December 2016

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Quality Care for All Is the Set Objective, Says Health Minister

The press conference was organised jointly by the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life and the Trust Fund for Specialised Medical Care, Cardiac Centre.

The Minister underpinned the efforts of the Government in providing the best medical care to the population by mobilising the expertise of foreign medical officers in delicate cases. The objective of this initiative, underlined Mr Gayan, is to reduce cases of patients having to go abroad for interventions not operable locally.

The Minister thanked the foreign visiting paediatric cardiac surgeon from the US, Prof Anastasios Polimenakos, who was on mission in the country from 4 December to 11 December for his invaluable intervention in delicate heart surgeries, on nine children.

Speaking about the recent medical assistance received from the American team, the Minister highlighted that it is indeed a win-win situation for the patients receiving nonpareil medical treatment and for the hands-on experience contributing to the formation of local medical personnel through exposure to the experience and skills of experts, and to latest developments in the field.

Mauritius should carve its reputation as a centre of excellence for medical services, underscored the Health Minister. He called on the local medical personnel to make the most from this collaboration to gather more experience and to continue the dedicated work of the experts. This close interaction with the latter will definitely help to hone and improve the local medical services, he said.

On the same occasion, the Trust Fund for Specialised Medical Care, Cardiac Centre offered Christmas gifts to the children currently admitted to the Paediatric Unit of the Cardiac Centre.

It is recalled that Dr. A Polimenakos is on his 5th visit to the country since 2011. He is assisted by Ms Deborah Miller, anaesthetic nurse. They operate at the Cardiac Centre, free of cost upon children who would otherwise be inoperable in Mauritius.

