Mauritius: Prime Minister Meets President Lions Club International

The initiatives taken by the Lions Club International both on the national and international front were at the fore of discussions on 09 December during a courtesy call by the President of the Lions Club International, Chancellor Robert Corlew, on the Prime Minister, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

The different areas of focus of the Lions Club with particular emphasis on community volunteer work in Mauritius were highlighted by both parties. The actions are geared towards serving the various spheres of the society on a humanitarian basis with regards several programmes such as: sight programme, health programme with particular emphasis on diabetes, youth volunteer opportunities, community and environment programme, and disaster relief among others.

In a statement, the President of the Lions Club International, Chancellor Robert Corlew, expressed his appreciation regarding his meeting with the Prime Minister as well as the ongoing work by the members of the Lions Club in Mauritius.

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organisation in the world with about 1.4 million members across 210 countries with a common belief: Community is what we make it.