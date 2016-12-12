Somalia: Galmudug Appeals for Aid Amid Worsening Drought

Somalia's central semi-autonomous state of Galmudug has appealed for urgent humanitarian assistance as drought is largely striking its region and affecting thousands of people who face acute food insecurity.

Galmudug health minister Naima Mohamed, told Radio Shabelle over the phone that the humanitarian situation in the rural areas has become increasingly desperate for vulnerable families in need.

She said the worsening drought condition in the central regions of Galgaduud and Musug has effected thousands of Somalis and led to the children to die for acute malnutrition and watery cholera.

According to the UN, 5 million Somalis -- more than 40% of the country's population -- do not have sufficient food. In addition, over 320,000 children under five are acutely malnourished, including more than 50,000 severely malnourished.