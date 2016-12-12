The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) says Namibia's Olympic flag-bearer, Jonas Junias Jonas, arrested for alleged sexual assault during this year's Olympic Games, will spend Christmas in Brazil as his trial is set to start in January 2017.

In a statement to the media, the committee's secretary general Joan Smit said: "The law firm has presented a written defence and lodged a request to allow the athlete to return to Namibia while the proceedings are in progress. The judge received the proceeding files on 29 November. On Friday, 2 December the law firm informed us that 25 January 2017 has been set by the judge for the trial to commence. The athlete will have to remain in Rio de Janeiro".

Jonas was arraigned on 7 August after a complaint by a member of the cleaning staff at the Olympic village was lodged against him.

During a preliminary hearing in the late hours of the night on the same date and after Jonas exercised his right to remain silent, a judge accepted a formal charge of the offence alleged to have been committed by Jonas against him.

Jonas was released in the care of the Namibian embassy in Brazil.