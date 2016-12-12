Photo: Liberian Government

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, chairing session of the Economic Community of West African States

The President of the Republic of Liberia and Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, leads a High-level delegation of the Sub-regional Body to The Gambia tomorrow, December 13, 2016.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the High-level ECOWAS delegation will include H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. President Ernest Bai Koroma of the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Special Representative of the United Secretary General for West Africa, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, among others.

It can be recalled that the Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority and President of Liberia, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Sunday issued a Special Statement on the current political situation in The Gambia, urging President Jammeh to respect the election results, which reflect the freely expressed will of the Gambian people. The statement also expressed support for the Joint Statement issued by the African Union Commission, the ECOWAS Commission and the United Nations and further called on the Gambian people to remain peaceful and calm.