Liberia: Ex-Bissau PM Dja Calls On Pres. Sirleaf

Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is also Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, has held talks with former Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau, Baciro Dja, in Monrovia.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader was briefed by Mr. Dja in continued efforts to amicably resolve the political crisis in Guinea Bissau.

In remarks, President Sirleaf thanked former PM Dja for the visit and assured him that as current Chairperson of ECOWAS and President of Liberia, she would continue to work within the framework of peace in finding a political settlement that would benefit the people of Guinea Bissau and ensure that peace and stability return to the country.

She said a decision geared towards resolving the political crisis in Guinea Bissau will be made at the next ECOWAS Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled to take place in Abuja, Nigeria next week.

"We need to find a way to avoid instability and ensure that peace and stability return to Guinea Bissau in the soonest possible time," President Sirleaf emphasized.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Dja commended President Sirleaf for the audience accorded him to find ways in resolving the political problem in Guinea Bissau and congratulated the ECOWAS Chairperson for her efforts and leadership role aimed at bringing peace to his country.

He said he has explicit confidence in the ability and leadership of President Sirleaf and ECOWAS to resolve the political crisis in Guinea Bissau amid constructive engagements with all parties involved.

Mr. Dja hoped that the mediation role of ECOWAS headed by the Liberian President would continue to derive an amicable solution to the political crisis in Guinea Bissau.