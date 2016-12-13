Botswana: Accurate Aeronautical Data for Weather Essential

Gaborone — Botswana Bureau of Standards (BOBS) managing director, Ms Masego Marobela has highlighted the need for accurate aeronautical data for weather as enshrined in the standards and recommended practices by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

Ms Marobela said this recently at awarding of the BOS ISO 9001:2008 certificate to the Aeronautical Meteorological Service Section, which falls under the Department of Meteorological Services.

She said WMO adopted competency based standards for aeronautical weather forecasters and observers whose requirements became effective at the end of 2013.

"As you may be aware, pilots rely on accurate aeronautical meteorological data to efficiently and more effectively plan their routes and convey the multitudes of business persons and cargo annually," she said.

Additionally, she said air traffic controllers depended on the same data to guide flights within the airspace. "The benefits associated with the provision of this critical data plays a major role in sustaining our tourism and hence contributing meaningfully to our economy," she said.

Further, she said she was aware of the ICAO Safety Report of 2014, which showed 102 air accidents recorded in 2009 and 655 fatalities as well as 90 accidents in 2013 resulting in 173 fatalities.

Aacting permanent secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Mr Jimmy Opelo said the ISO Certification gave the DMS a label of recognition in operating according to international ISO quality management standards.

Mr Opelo expressed gratitude that the department had become compliant to one of the critical and stringent requirements set by the WMO for all services provided in support of the daily and routine operations of international aviation clients and operators.

"ISO certification is the process by which an independent body certifies that the activities of a work area meet the standards laid down for the environment in which that activity takes place. It is the most readily recognised management standard in the world, and it is assurance that all levels of excellence, which must be achieved, in order to qualify are met," he said.

Source : BOPA