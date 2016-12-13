West Africa: Benin Opens 8th Edition of Chinese Products' Trade Fair for West Africa

Cotonou — The Eighth edition of Chinese products' trade fair in Benin for the West Africa region on Monday opened in the economic capital Cotonou.

The 2016 edition brings together economic operators from West African countries, from Congo and Gabon in Central Africa as well as from Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt in East Africa.

It is taking place under the aegis of the ambassador of China to Benin, Diao Mingsheng, and is part of the China-Benin cooperation in the area of trade exchange.

The trade fair offers household appliances, electrical and digital devices, machinery, equipment, hardware, building materials, office supplies and pharmacopoeia.

"This fair is important and can play major role of cross-road where economic operator can meet, discuss and reach agreements," the economic and commercial counselor of the Embassy of P.R. China in Benin, Ma Genxi said.

According to Is-Dine Bouraima, general director of Benin Agency for Promotion of Investment and Exportation (APIEX), the fair for Chinese products in Benin ensures and reinforces economic and trade partnership for economic operators from China and Benin.

"It relieves Benin economic operators from several business travels to China," Is-Dine Bouraima also said.

The Chinese products' trade fair in Benin for West Africa took place for the first time in 2008 and has recorded the exhibition of over 340 varieties of products from 11 categories.

To date, the aggregate turnover reached 50 million U.S. dollars while purchasing intention amounted to 100 million U.S. dollars. Figures made available show total investment intentions of around 500 million U.S. dollars.