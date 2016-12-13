Zambia: Heavy Rain Plunges Five Provinces in the Dark Again

Five provinces were once again blacked out by Zesco following a system failure at the 330 KV Kabwe Sub Station.

The affected provinces are North Western, Northern, Luapula, Muchinga, Copperbelt and parts of Central Province.

The blackout happened around 14:30 hours with power fully restored to the Copperbelt two hours later while the process for other areas is still on-going.

A similar incident left the part of the country plunged in darkness after damage was caused in the Kabwe-Pensulo grid.

Zesco attributed the damage to the heavy down pour that occurred in most parts of the country.