13 December 2016

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Heavy Rain Plunges Five Provinces in the Dark Again

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five provinces were once again blacked out by Zesco following a system failure at the 330 KV Kabwe Sub Station.

The affected provinces are North Western, Northern, Luapula, Muchinga, Copperbelt and parts of Central Province.

The blackout happened around 14:30 hours with power fully restored to the Copperbelt two hours later while the process for other areas is still on-going.

A similar incident left the part of the country plunged in darkness after damage was caused in the Kabwe-Pensulo grid.

Zesco attributed the damage to the heavy down pour that occurred in most parts of the country.

Zambia

'Disgruntled' Backs Racist Horse Shoe Restaurant Owners

Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko may have courted controversy by giving upmarket joint Horse Shoe the all clear on racism… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.