Cameroon: Interview - "Perpetrators Of Casualties Will Not Be Neglected"

North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique sizes up casualties of the unfortunate December 8, 2016 events in Bamenda.

How would you describe the atmosphere in Bamenda after the unfortunate events of December 8, 2016?

Bamenda has become more calm after the situation we witnessed last Thursday 8th December. Progressive calm was evident just the next day though some tension still exists in the minds of the population. The Security Forces were at their best in keeping the City secure. We appreciate some members of the population who helped the Forces of Law and Order to have things in control.

That is what helped the City's inhabitants to resume their activities even though it was timid the following day. It is on this account that I urge the population to continue to remain calm because Security Forces are working to secure the environment. I equally like to appeal to those hiding the perpetrators of the disorder that we would not neglect anything to find them and treat them according to the Laws and regulations of the Republic.

Could you say what the disorder registered in casualties?

We regret that the unfortunate events registered quite some lootings. A District police station was burnt. Some vehicles were burnt and others were destroyed. Some Civilians and some members of the Security Forces suffered injuries and as we speak on Thursday two people died. On behalf of the government, I express our concerns to the bereaved families. Maybe, I should stress that as we speak, no State of Emergency has yet been declared o Bamenda.