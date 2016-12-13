Cameroon: CAMNAFAW - Emah Etoundi Re-elected National President

An elective general assembly of the association took place over the weekend in Yaounde.

For the second and last time, Honourable Vincent de Paul Emah Etoundi has been elected as the National Executive President of the Cameroon National Association for Family Welfare (CAMNAFAW) for three years. The Cameroon National Planning Association for Family Welfare was created in 1987 to respond to the needs of women who wanted to plan their families and to enjoy higher standards of living.

Although the organisation has rapidly grown into the country's leading provider of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services, Honourable Emah Etoundi says his re-election has prompted him and his team to consider the new challenges ahead in promoting the welfare of families while providing quality services in sexual reproductive health. While noting that he wants the organisation to continue in making its modest contributions in joining the government to improve the sexual health of Cameroonians.

Emah Etoundi's strategic framework for the next three years is to protect and respect sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), ensure that 170,000 youths and 68,000 women freely make a choice as far as their sexual and reproductive health is concerned as well as create some 7,880,117 reproductive health services to respect the reproductive rights of youths, women and old people.