13 December 2016

CIO East Africa (Nairobi)

Kenya: Total Launches New Range of Automobile Fuels With Anti-Corrosion Technology in Kenya

By Jeanette Oloo

Total Kenya has introduced a new range of automobile fuels, the Total Excellium Petrol and Total Excellium Diesel which are additive fuels with anti-corrosion technology to protect your engine for an extended lifetime.

By eliminating deposits, Total Excellium enables your engine to maintain its performance by cleaning it kilometer-after-kilometer providing a long lasting protection.

Speaking during the launch at the New Mombasa Road Total Service Station Total Kenya Managing Director Anne-Solange Renouard said TOTAL EXCELLIUM fuels have already been introduced in Europe and other leading markets in Africa including Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Mali, South Africa, Ghana and Uganda.

Ms. Renouard said, "The new range of fuels are enhanced with proprietary Total additives to bring the indicated benefits to the consumers and the Environment at no extra cost. Total Excellium fuels will be available at ALL 184 Total Stations countrywide."

This follows years of research, innovation, hundreds of laboratory analysis and engine tests where Total Excellium Diesel and Total Excellium Petrol have been confirmed to not only clean the engines, make them more efficient and economical but also prevent or reduce carbon deposits build up.

By improving running of your engine, Total Excellium contributes to a reduction in polluting emissions (carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons). The reduction in consumption directly results in a reduction in CO2 emissions which goes to protect our environment

Total Excellium fuels are compatible with all types of Vehicles including the new and the old.

