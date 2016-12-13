Sierra Leone: Rainbow Centre Records 1,376 GBV Cases

The Rainbo Centre Manager, Mama-Nama Amara, has disclosed to newsmen that the centre has recorded 1,376 Gender Based Violence cases since the start of 2016.

Whilst speaking last Friday at the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital in Freetown to mark the end of the 16 days of Activitism against GBV, madam Amara said there has been a yearly dramatic increase in GBV cases and that they recorded 1,348 in 2014, which increased to 1,397 in 2015.

She noted that the increase in GBV cases was triggered by the fact that people have the awareness to report such cases and that each police station also has Family Support Unit, which usually refers victims to the Rainbo Centre for medical attention.

Madam Amara revealed that the average age of children that frequented the facility was between 11 to 15 years, and that the youngest child that have ever been brought to the centre for sexual abuse, was three months old, while the oldest was 98 years.

"For 2016, there is an increase in pregnancy rate with a total of 249.The youngest pregnancy was age 11. There is an increase in the GBV cases, but we don't blame the children. The parents usually compromise with the perpetrators probably as a result of poverty," she said.

She explained that they have been working with the Aberdeen women centre, Marie Stope, Ipas, National Aids Secretariat to test for HIV/AIDS and Don Bosco to help with shelter, if they noticed that the child was not safe in the community,

She called on the government and other organisations to support them with funding as the centre was the only institution that provide medical examination certificate that accepted in court, adding that they no longer feed their clients or provide transportation as a result of shortage of funds.

"This centre is isolated. International Rescue Committee and the Irish Aid Consortium have been very supportive to us. They usually provide drugs to the centre and toiletries. We lack drugs. As I am talking to you, there is not a single drug at this centre," she said.