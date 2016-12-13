Sierra Leone: Mercury Int. Consoles Fire Victims With Le100M

Sierra Leone's 2016 Business Award winning Company, Mercury International on Wednesday 7th December, 2016 extended their philanthropic gesture to victims of the recent fire disaster, which took place on the 1st December at Fort Street in Freetown.

According to the company's Charitable Foundation Chairman, Samir Hassanyeh, the donation of the One Hundred Million Leones (Le 100,000,000) was on a compassionate grounds as the victims were in need of an immediate support to help alleviate their present predicament.

Before the symbolic presentation at the Vice President's office, Hon. Ajibola Manley Spaine of constituency 106, said they were grateful to Mercury International for what he described as a timely move in offering a helping hand to the fire victims.

"I want to assure Mercury International that the money will not be wasted and would be accounted for," the constituency 106 parliamentarian assured.

In his statement before handing over the cheque to the vice-president of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Chairman Board of Directors, who also doubles as Chairman Mercury International Charitable Foundation, Samir Hassaniyeh, expressed sympathy on behalf of the company to the victims, especially the children.

"We understand over 200 children were affected by the fire outbreak of which, we believe it is but fitting for us to come in and help in our own little way," Mr. Hassaniyeh said as he continued to usher words of compassion to the victims.

Samir Hassanyeh said his company was always there to give its own helping hand to the people of Sierra Leone in situations of such nature.

Receiving the cheque, Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh, thanked Mercury International for their continued humanitarian moves to the people of Sierra Leone, adding that the company has always stood by the government and the people.

He said: "Mercury International stood by us during the September 16th flooding last year. During Ebola, Mercury was there again, and now they are here to sympathise with the fire victim. Others should follow and emulate Mercury International, The Hon Vice President Concludes.

Meanwhile, the Deputy National Security Coordinator in the office of National Security (ONS) Mr. Ishmail Sheriff Tarashid Tarawali also extended his profound appreciation to Mercury International, describing them as an exemplary in adhering to cooperate social responsibilities.

"I want to assure you all that this money will surely reach its targeted beneficiaries and will be utilized for its intended purpose", Mr. Tarawali ended.

The youth Chairman Angola Town, where the fire broke out, Francis Madaa Sidique thanked Mercury International and appealed to the authorities concern to help them as soon as possible in getting their shelter back.

A total of over 140 houses were said to have been consumed by the December 1st fire incident that left over hundreds of people including women and children homeless.