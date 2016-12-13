Sierra Leone: ACC Recognises NRA & Nacsa for Compliance

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Friday (December 9) presented certificates to the National Revenue Authority (NRA) and the National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA) for complying with the necessary tools designed to prevent corruption.

During a ceremony hosted in the commission conference room on Gloucester Street in Freetown, Deputy Commissioner, Shollay Davies, stated that it has been their practice over the years to give integrity awards to deserving personalities in commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9.

He said the day was set aside by the United Nations to raise awareness about corruption related matters and to garner public support in helping to combat it.

He said the ACC has always commemorated the day with series of events as this year, they started off the celebration with inter-secondary schools debate and that they targeted schools because they felt that the children were the future.

He said targeting the young generation would ensure that in future, there would be better society that would be transparent and has the culture of integrity and be corrupt free.

"The recognition of the two government institutions was significant in the sense that in Sierra Leone people always focused on the negative part and failing to recognise the good part that all is not lost in the country. All that is needed now is collaborative effort to strengthen those institutions more," he said.

He thanked the committee that work collectively in selecting the two institutions as the most compliance institutions, adding that it was the level of commitment and compliance from NRA and NaCSA to the commission's measures that earned them the award.

He emphasised that the fight against corruption was not the responsibility of the commission alone and that all and sundry should joined hands together to ensure it was minimized, if not eradicated.

Deputy Director of Systems and Processes Review Department, Rashid Turay, said the awarding of the institutions would motivate others to be passionate about their responsibilities to support the fight against corruption.

He said the commission has set up a committee with the responsibility to identify two institutions that were in compliance with the ACC policies and also determine the criteria for the selection and award of two government institutions.

He explained that the selection process was guided by two assessment report produced for the ACC Secretariat and the Systems and Processes Review Department in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

NRA Commissioner-General, Haja Kallah Kamara, welcomed the award from ACC and stated that the authority has over the years improved on how they carried out their activities, citing structural and policy, as well as the relationship between them and the public.

"Our country does not deserve the state it is now but this is because of the attitude of Sierra Leoneans towards the corruption fight," she said.

On his part, Commissioner NaCSA, Alie Badara Mansaray, thanked the ACC for nominating them as one of the compliance institutions in the fight against corruption.