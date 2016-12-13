13 December 2016

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Sierra Leone Invites Liberia to 90th Traditional Boxing Day

By Leroy M. Sonpon III

The Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) has been invited by the Sierra Leone Athletics Association to participate in that country's 90th Traditional Boxing Day Athletics scheduled from Friday - Monday, December 23-26, at the Siaka Stevens Sports Stadium, in Freetown.

According to LAF Vice President for Technical Affairs and Acting Secretary General, Frederick Krah, LAF's acting head Coach Samuel Cooper has been instructed to begin the preparation to select at most 20 athletes for the trip.

This will be the first time for the LAF to participate in Sierra Leone's Boxing Day Meet since the end of the Ebola virus disease. Prior to the virus, LAF was always in attendance.

Meanwhile, Krah has announced that the LAF is soliciting sponsorship for US$15,000 for the transportation and per diem of 20 athletes and seven officials.

