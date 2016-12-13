13 December 2016

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Government to Introduce the Non-Citizens Property Restriction Amendment Bill

press release

Government has taken note that the Non-Citizens (Property Restriction) (Amendment) Bill will be introduced in the National Assembly.

The object of the Bill is to amend the Non-Citizens (Property Restriction) Act so as to allow any non-citizen to purchase or acquire residential apartments in a building of at least 2 floors above ground floor, on production of an authorisation from the Board of Investment granted after it has obtained the approval of the concerned Minister to whom responsibility for the subject of internal affairs is assigned.

Another objective of the Bill is to provide that the requirement for a non-citizen purchasing or acquiring immovable property for business purposes to be registered as an investor will no longer be required, subject to an authorisation from the Board of Investment granted after it has obtained the approval of the Minister to whom responsibility for the subject of internal affairs is assigned.

Mauritius

