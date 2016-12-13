Mauritius: Energy Efficiency Regulations to Be Effective in 2017

press release

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, will make the Energy Efficiency (Labelling of Regulated Machinery) Regulations to provide for mandatory labelling of domestic appliances, namely electric ovens, refrigerators and dishwashers.

The label, also known as energy label, rates an appliance from dark green (most efficient) to red (least efficient) and shows the annual energy consumption of the appliance.

The regulations provide, among others, that the labels should be in accordance with the standards developed by the Mauritius Standards Bureau. It makes provision that the dealer should submit a test report or product certificate to the Mauritius Standards Bureau for verification.

According to the regulations, the Energy Efficiency Management Office will issue a certificate of compliance that will be valid for a period of two years.

The regulations will be effective as from 1 July 2017.