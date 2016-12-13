Mauritius a Staunch Advocate of Participatory Diplomacy, Says PM

press release

Mauritius is a staunch advocate of participatory diplomacy and will continue to work closely with like-minded nations who aspire to a fairer, more equitable, safer international environment and that relentlessly commit and endeavour for a more sustainable world where stability and a civilised order will prevail.

This is the essence of the address of the Prime Minister, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, during the annual diplomatic dinner in honour of diplomatic corps held yesterday at Le Meridien Hotel, Pointe aux Piments.

In his speech Prime Minister Jugnauth recalled the various events that have marked the year 2016 adding that the diplomatic dinner is also an opportunity to reflect on the direction in which the world is evolving while reiterating the commitment of Mauritius to democracy, the rule of law and a civilized world order.

According to Sir Anerood Jugnauth, as a small island nation Mauritius very much value its democratic traditions and stand guided by the rules and principles of international law while at the same strengthening the country's contributions to advance the ideals of longstanding global peace and security.

On this score, he stressed that Mauritius will continue to make its way in international affairs, driving an active diplomacy which remains perennially focused and engaged on interactions with its bilateral, international and other parties.

He also highlighted the status of Mauritius' relations and links with the world which remains of sterling standing adding that the present time is more than ever warranting us to promote solidarity and collaboration amongst states.

Such solidarity and collaboration he said, can help us advance on the UN 2030 agenda for SDGs and the African Union Agenda 2063 which focus on how best to ensure equitable and inclusive socio-economic development. Hence, he emphasised on the Vision 2030 Economic Mission Statement which according to him espouses that same imperative which is people centric.

He concluded by reiterating his philosophy which is to have an integrated approach for the promotion of sustainable development that reflects our desire for shared prosperity for our people, for the region and for greater partnership among nations.