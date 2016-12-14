Uganda: Drought Will Worsen Our Economy, Govt Admits

Photo: Rajab Mukombozi/Daily Monitor

Farmlands in Isingiro District dont have pasture due to drought. As a result some animals and human being are dying.

Kampala — If the dark cloud hanging over Uganda's economy was expected to clear, that may not happen soon unless the prevailing drought in the country subsides.

Areas of Isingiro, Teso sub-region and the many parts of northern Uganda are experiencing food shortages as a result of the drought that has hit them hard. This situation is expected to worsen the economic woes the economy is facing as food prices could edge upwards.

"This drought is very severe. If nothing is done, it will be a serious impediment to our growth," Mr Matia Kasaija, the minister of Finance, said during the East African Economic Round Table at the Kampala Serena Hotel last week.

Mr Kasaija singled out drought as the single most serious threat to the prospects of the economy growing by 5 per cent in 2016/17. The drought has been blamed on a myriad of factors such as the poor rains due to climate change.

Nonetheless, estimates indicate that about 1.8 million people could go hungry in Uganda if the current food shortage goes unabated. Already, the shortages are beginning to feed into price increments of food items such as sugar.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) figures for November indicate that food crop prices in rose by 7.1 per cent, up from just 1.7 per cent in October.

"The rise in annual food crops infltion is attributed to fruits inflation that increased to 13.1 per cent for the year ending November 2016 compared to the minus 1.1 per cent registered during the year ended October 2016," Mr Vicente Nsubuga Musoke, a principal statistician at Ubos said recently.

Food crops such as Matooke and rice are on the rise due to shortages. Sugar prices too have increased greatly with a kilogramme of sugar going for Shs5, 000 in some areas from as low as Shs3, 500 recently due to a shortage in sugarcane production. Sugar is an input in various products meaning that costs of production will also edge up for some products that require it as an ingredient.

Inflation, which measures the general rise in prices, is also on the rise and that could threaten interest rates. The Private Sector Foundation Uganda projects that in six months, inflation could double. This would lead Bank of Uganda to intervene and tighten the monetary policy, which would edge up interest rates that had started to fall. The intervention from government, according to Mr Kasaija will be expenditure from some sectors being cut to deal with the drought.

Food shortage in Uganda? Laughable

With the drought expected to affect growth in Uganda, Mr Joseph Shevel, the president Galilee International Management Institute in Israel, said it was laughable that a country endowed with so much water sources could be facing food shortages.

"This country is fertile. I have heard that if you plant a pencil in Uganda it grows," he said, pointing out that a country such as Uganda should not be suffering from drought.