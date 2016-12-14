Uganda: Olympics Fiasco Amid Federation Wrangles

Kampala — In what looked somewhat a successful year for Ugandan sports, boxing has more reasons to worry than celebrate 2016. Actually, the only achievement was sending an Olympics team amid federation wrangles, which cost us London 2012.

Olympic debacle

Having missed out on London 2012, due to administrative dogfights, the Bombers returned to Olympic boxing in 2016. Light heavy Kennedy Katende and flyweight Ronald Sserugo, coached by 2004 Athens quarterfinalists Sam Rukundo, carried Uganda's slim medal hopes into the Riocentro-Pavilion 6 in Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

Both based in Sweden and 2008 Olympians, Katende and Sserugo had qualified in third place at the 2016 Africa Olympic trials in Yaounde, Cameroon in March. Their teammates: Atanus Mugerwa, Sula Segawa, Willy Kyakonye, Mike Ssekabembe, who had joined them from Kampala, had all lost.

But in Rio the duo needed a miracle to reach the podium considering the wanting circumstances they endured. They trained mostly out of their own means and of course the long eight-year layoff since 2008.

Inside the ring proper, Katende suffered a third round technical knockout against Great Britain's eventual bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi. A week later, Sserugo put on a more spirited fight but could not convince the judges who swang the split decision in favour of Armenian Narek Abgaryan.

Although earlier reports sounded blatant controversy, when Ugandan coaches, referees and judges reviewed the fight, they concurred with the decision. The ugly record stayed that since John 'the Beast' Mugabi won silver at Moscow 1980, Uganda's best performers are quarterfinalists: Charles Lubulwa (Los Angeles 1984), Franko Wanyama (Seoul 1988) and Sam Rukundo (Athens 2004).

Five Awol, federation asunder

In March, federation divisions were exposed as boxer Muzamir Kakande was deserted at Entebbe Airport because his name missed on the invitation list to Yaounde for the Africa Olympic trials. Allegedly, federation president Kenneth Gimugu, who "never approved of Kakande," had omitted his name intentionally. After the National Council of Sports' intervention, Kakande travelled but was late for the weigh in and did not box. Gimugu denied any wrongdoing, though.

In May, Mugerwa, Segawa, Kyakonye, Nasser Bukenya, and Fazil Juma Kaggwa went to the Netherlands purportedly for the Eindhoven Cup, in preparation for the final Olympics trials in Baku, Azerbaijan. They, however, sought other destinations and missed the Olympics qualifiers.

Some of them told Daily Monitor that Gimugu blessed and partly sponsored this 'exodus'. He does not deny it either. "What's wrong with our boxers getting international exposure and promotion?" Gimugu reasoned.

This fuelled the already damaging cold war among the boxing administration with some demonising the president-boxer collusion.

That and more prompted general secretary Simon Barigo and publicist Fred Kavuma to break into the Lugogo offices and usurp their boss' powers but nothing much has ever materialised since. Gimugu's term still has one year left.

League of walkovers

July 30 marked the return of the national boxing league.

The nine-club competition, which was last seen in the '80s, looked promising, with some match days staged in Bombo to engage the rural audience.

But it has delivered so little that even the basic goal of keeping the boxers match-fit and competitive, is still elusive.

Forfeited bouts are too many and ironically, big clubs like UPDF are culpable, which has earned the competition the derogatory tag "League of walkovers."

Problem is the federation's poor organisation and the clubs' financial impotence.

DICK's DEATH

August 2, 2016 will eternally be remembered as one of the ugly days in Ugandan boxing. The day we woke up to the sudden death of legendary coach Dick 'Tiger' Katende. Coach Dick as he was popularly known among the boxing fraternity, was reported dead after collapsing in the washroom at his home in Naguru, Kampala.

As he rests in his ancestral home in Palabec, Kitgum , he will be missed as a tough but very approachable character, and most importantly a very experienced and patient trainer who followed his passion through the most impoverished tenure of Ugandan boxing. One who made heroes against odds.