Morocco/Senegal: Senegal Past Morocco

Senegal left it late to edge a tight contest against CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations rivals Morocco on Tuesday - Fall's double securing a 2-1 win in Group B.

Neither side found a breakthrough in the opening two periods but Fall conjured up two well-taken goals in the final 12 minutes, with Nassim's late free-kick proving a consolation.

In what proved a closely contested affair early on, the sides remained goalless going into the first break, with both goalkeepers required to be at their best.

That theme continued after the restart until and into the final frame, with Senegal goalkeeper Seyni in particular impressing between the sticks.

And, at the other end, Fall's instinctive close-range finish eventually broke the deadlock midway through the last period.

Nassim responded with a wayward free-kick but Fall proved too much to handle, as he latched onto a long throw and angled a strike past El Ouariry in the final stages.

Skipper Nassim's late free-kick gave Morocco hope but it failed to inspire a fightback as Senegal did enough for the points.

Goals: 0-1: Fall min. 7 (3); 0-2: Fall, min. 0 (3); 1-2: Nassim, min. 0 (3)

CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2016

Match results:

Tuesday, 13th November, 2016

16:15 - Madagascar 9-5 Libya (Group B)

17:30 - Morocco 1-2 Senegal (Group B)

18:45 - Ghana v Ivory Coast (Group A)

20:00 - Nigeria v Egypt (Group A)

Photo credit: Lea Weil/Manuel Queimadelos - beachsoccer.com