Zimbabwe: Floods Kill Dozens in Zimbabwe

Photo: The Herald
(File photo).
By Mercy Mujuru

Bulawayo — THE Zimbabwean government has urged villagers to evacuate from low-lying areas after flooding swept away more than 30 people and destroyed homes and schools in parts of the country. About 400 homesteads and 13 schools were swept away following the heavy downpours in areas such as Bulilima, Mangwe and Nkayi in the south and the northern Guruve.

The country fears for the worst after the Zimbabwe's Civil Protection Unit (CPU) forecast more downpours and violent floods ahead of the festive season. CPU is in partnership with international humanitarian organisations such as Red Cross and World Food Programme (WFP) providing various forms of assistance to the flood victims.

Environment minister, Oppah Muchinguri, said, "In view of these expected heavy rains, we are making a call to the general public to take precautions such as avoiding crossing flooded rivers and settling in low-lying areas prone to flooding."

She warned the heavy rains could trigger the proliferation of waterborne diseases in areas with poor sanitation services.

A cholera outbreak claimed hundreds of lives in 2008. Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, said cash-strappedurban areas had become susceptible to flash flooding as a result of blocked drains. "Accordingly, all towns and cities have been instructed to urgently attend to these issues," Kasukuwere said.

