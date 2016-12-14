Eritrea: Remarkable Progress in Healthcare Service

Keren — Mr. Ghebremeskle Ghebrehiwet, head of Health Ministry's office in Hagaz sub-zone, said that efforts that have been exerted towards providing improved healthcare service have shown remarkable progress.

In a meeting he held with the inhabitants of the sub-zone, Mr. Ghebremeskle said that healthcare problems and particularly occurrences of communicable diseases has been diminished thanks to the concerted efforts of healthcare professionals in awareness raising programs and activate societal involvement.

Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, head of social services in the sub-zone, on his part highlighted the close connection between societal and environmental health and thus called the inhabitants to enhance contribution in securing environmental hygiene.

The residents of the sub-zone explained that they have been making proper use of the commendable healthcare services being provided in 5 healthcare institutions and reiterated readiness to play due role for a better achievement.