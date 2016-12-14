13 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Physical Education Books

Aqordet — Teachers from 14 sub-zones of the Gash-Barka region have attended a familiarization seminar on physical education books published by the Ministry of Education. The seminar was conducted in Aqordet.

Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, head of Basic Education in the Department of General Education, said that the publication of the new physical education books is to enable students understand the benefits of sports and to enhance schools sports activities.

Mr. Ghirmai Hadgu, head of Physical Education at the Ministry of Education, on his part indicated that physical exercise is the foundation for major sports activities and thus its importance should not be viewed lightly.

