Madagascar/Nigeria: Holders Madagascar Up and Running in Lagos

Defending champions Madagascar made a winning start to the 2016 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, easing past Libya 9-5 on Tuesday.

In the opening game of the competition, the holders fell behind early on but battled back to lead 6-2 at the end of the opening frame.

Despite a second-period hat-trick from Zuheir, Madagascar ended strongly to claim the early points in Group B.

Madagascar made a blistering start to the tournament's opening match with quickfire goals from Enidiel and Ymelda, with Tariq keeping his cool to reduce the arrears midway through the frame.

And the forward was at it again when he levelled, although Madagascar moved back in front when Toky found the bottom corner.

Flavien's rocket extended the advantage, with Christian and Enidiel completing the scoring for the period with a goal for either side late on.

The second period belonged to Libya and in particular Zuheir, with the defender weighing with a treble to close the gap and set up an enthralling final frame.

While Enidiel missed a free-kick, Pierralit sent momentum back in Madagascar's direction after the restart with Ymelda joining him on the scoresheet.

A clever volley from Rufin effectively sealed the contest late on, as Clade Barrabe's men claimed early momentum.

Goals: 1-0: Enidiel; 2-0: Ymelda; 2-1: Tariq; 2-2: Tariq; 3-2: Toki; 4-2: Flavien; 5-2: Christian; 6-2: Enidiel; 6-3: Zuheir; 6-4 Zuheir; 6-5 Zuheir; 7-5: Pierralit; 8-5: Ymelda; 9-5: Rufin

CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2016

Match results:

Tuesday, 13th November, 2016

16:15 - Madagascar 9-5 Libya

17:30 - Morocco v Senegal

18:45 - Ghana v Ivory Coast

20:00 - Nigeria v Egypt