Ghana/Cote d'Ivoire: Five-Star Ivory Coast Cut Loose Against Ghana

Last year's CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations runners-up Ivory Coast started strongly in the 2016 edition with a 5-0 hammering of Ghana in Lagos on Tuesday.

Aka and Djedjed got the Ivorians off to a strong start and, from there, they never looked back, with Gbagra, Kablan and Djimi completing the scoring as they moved to three points early on in Group A.

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Brou Cocou was required to make a string of smart saves in the opening period but, having ridden their luck, the two-time African runners-up stunned Ghana with a quickfire double.

Aka and Djedjed were the men on target late in the frame and Gbagra put Ivory Coast firmly in control with their third from close range four minutes after the restart.

Ghana went close to an opener when Kofi sent a free-kick narrowly wide but the Black Stars continued to be frustrated going into the final frame.

Osa went close with a fine overhead effort but Kablan demonstrated Ivory Coast's cutting edge with a headed fourth before Djimi rounded the scoring, leaving Ghana to reflect on a convincing defeat.