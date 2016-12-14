Tanzania: Families Left Homeless As Rains Pound Sumbawanga

Sumbawanga — Four children of the same family, all residents of Mwela village along the Lake Rukwa basin in Sumbawanga District, have been injured after a wall of their house collapsed while they were asleep.

The house was one of 23 others which were destroyed by heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.

The heavy rains left several families homeless. Sumbawanga District Commissioner, Dr Halfan Haule, said yesterday that the torrential rain started pounding the area at around 10:00 pm on Sunday, lasting for two hours.

The downpour wreaked havoc as villages sought shelter to their neighbours and relatives until the wee hours. Dr Haule said that ten houses had their roofs ripped off while seven others had their walls collapsed.

Six houses developed huge cracks. He said the number of dead animals including chickens has not yet been established.

A team of government officials is currently evaluating the damage caused by the rain to enable the villagers get assistance, the district commissioner said. Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC), George Kyando, said that there was no loss of life.