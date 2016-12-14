AS Zimbabwe's first opponents at the 2017 African Cup of Nations Algeria prepare to go into camp on January 3, it has emerged that the Desert Foxes camp is wary of the Warriors' attack despite Callisto Pasuwa's men being the lowest ranked team in Group B.The Warriors will square off against the North Africans in their opening Nations Cup Group B assignment in Franceville on January 15.

Pasuwa is set to announce his provisional Nations Cup squad early next week ahead of their proposed start of camp on December 22.

Algeria have also lined up two international matches after a week of physical preparation and will twice play against Mauritania on January 7 and January 10 at home in Blida before flying out to Franceville to face Zimbabwe in the first match on January 15 at Stade de Franceville.

The Warriors have secured a number of friendly matches but a there is a strong possibility is that they are likely to fulfil two or three of the games.

Zimbabwe have been pencilled to travel to Abidjan for a date against African champions Cote d'Ivoire on Boxing Day. They are also expected to play Nations Cup hosts Gabon on January 5 before playing their last warm-up match against Cameroon five days later.

A BBC journalist based in Algiers, Maher Mezahi, yesterday told The Herald that he believes Zimbabwe's strength at the tournament could be in their attack, which boats of many talented players.

"I think Knowledge Musona could cause the Algerian defence some problems if he finds space behind the midfield and in front of the defensive line.

"Both Musona and Khama Billiat are respected and revered around the continent and they can cause any side problems.

"I think Zimbabwe's real strength is that they can call upon a wealth of attacking players if in need of a goal.

"Cuthbert Malajila and Tendai Ndoro can get in amongst the goals, while Kuda Mahachi is a threat from the wing, and Costa Nhamoinesu has also proved a threat from set-pieces.

"So it seems Pasuwa's (Callisto) men can score, but I'm not so sure if they can keep out any of their opponents in Group B," said Mezahi.

While the journalist acknowledged that Zimbabwe were the only team to hand Algeria a defeat at the Nations Cup finals in 2004, he reckoned that a lot has changed on the football landscape.

The Warriors, who were making their bow at the tournament had former African champions Egypt and Cameroon and they bowed out at the group stage with a single 2-1 victory over Algeria in their last match.

Zimbabwe had suffered a 1-2 loss to Egypt and 3-5 defeat to Cameroon.

But second half goals from the late Adam Ndlovu and Joel Lupahla ensured debutantes returned home with a win in their bag.

Cameroon and Algeria progressed to the knockout stage. It was the only time the Warriors have managed to beat Algeria in a competitive match.

In earlier encounters, in 1989, during FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the North Africans twice beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in January before they completed a double in June the same year with a 1-2 victory.

The two teams later met after the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations finals at the National Sports Stadium and settled for a 1-1 draw in another FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The following year they met in the reverse fixture in Algiers and drew 2-2.

But while Algerian football has been progressing and now boasts of big name players such as Riyad Mahrez, who was voted the BBC African Footballer of the Year on Monday evening, Zimbabweans have not been making big strides and return to the Nations Cup after a 10-year absence.

"Algerians don't really know too much about this new Zimbabwe team.

"They remember a tough side during the 2004 AFCON, who were the only team to serve them a defeat in the group stages.

"But 12 years is a long time and now most Algerians are expecting a tricky match, but one which they should win comfortably.

"It's safe to say that most Algerians couldn't name a single player in today"s Zimbabwean side," he said.

The respected journalist is tipping his home country and Senegal to advance and go far in this tournament.

"Algerians will be focusing more on Tunisia and Senegal. They will be very surprised if Zimbabwe manage to get out of the group.

"Tunisia are a pragmatic side who will line up with five defenders and attack through the flanks with their very talented wingbacks.

"Senegal are full of talent and are ready to break into the African elite.

"They have a bruising midfield with quick wingers and a solid back four.

"I expect the Teranga Lions and the Fennecs to advance and go far in this tournament," he said.

Mezahi, however, admits that the people in Algeria are worried that the appointment of the new coach Georges Leekens, ahead of such a big tournament may slightly affect the team's tempo.

"That is a big worry here in Algeria. Leekens isn't necessarily new though, having coached Algeria in 2003.

"He knows the federation and the players quite well. Nevertheless, he should be afforded time to set up tactical schemes and many are worried he doesn't have enough time.

"The previous coach could not speak English, French or Arabic, so he had a tough time motivating or communicating with his players. Several key players started a mutiny that eventually forced Milovan Rajevac to resign despite only being in the job for a couple months.

"The new coach, Leekens, will especially try to bring defensive solidity to an attacking side that can sometimes leak goals," he said.

The Algerians have got off to a slow start in the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifiers, where they are on the bottom of the group with two games played so far.

The Algerians suffered a 1-3 defeat to Nigeria and drew 1-1 with Cameroon and are bottom with a point while Nigeria already has six points.

But the scribe believes the team with a galaxy of stars should use their experience after participating at the last two editions in Brazil and South Africa to qualify again.