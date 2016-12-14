13 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Investment Minister Welcomes Tunisian Traiki Investment Group

Khartoum — The Minister of Investment Dr. Mudathir Abdul-Ghani Abdul-Rahman reviewed, when he met with the Tunisian Traiki Investment Group's delegation Tuesday, investment opportunities in the country

The minister pointed to the advantages and incentives granted to investors including exemptions from customs, simplification of procedures and the guarantees offered by the Investment Law, adding that the investment is deemed as an important economic pillar for the exploitation of resources in addition to the development and support of Sudan's relations in its Arab surrounds

The minister added that the state has been working to support the Arab efforts in the fields of food security and allocation of resources to serve the issues of the economy, welcoming Tunisian investors, businessmen and companies to invest in Sudan in the agricultural, industrial and service sectors, revealing that the ministry has prepared technical studies for investment projects as well as provision of precise information for investors.

For his part, the Head of the Delegation of the Tunisian Traiki Investment Group said that their visit to Sudan came to explore investment opportunities and to get informed on the successful experiences, adding that the group have desire to engage into agricultural investment, railway transport services, electricity and power, adding that his group has great experience in these areas, pointing out that they have good information about the investment climate in Sudan, which encouraged them to express their desire to exploit the group experiences in those domains.

Sudan

