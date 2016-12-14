13 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Calls for Establishment of Engineering Research Center

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has called for establishment of an engineering research center and coordination with the Higher Education Minister in the methods of engineering faculty to benefit from the international and local experiences in setting national indicators for the engineer sectors and participation of the private sector in the training of graduators in line with the social responsibility.

This came in his address Tuesday to the road map workshop for enhancement of the engineering profession which was organized by the Engineering Council in cooperation with the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Khartoum at the Higher Education Ministry.

He stressed the importance of the engineering sector in supporting the state and increasing production.

Hassabo pointed to the important role of the council in the training and qualification of engineers and the necessity of commitment to the principles of excellence and the ethics of the profession as well as support to confidence on Sudanese engineer.

The State Minister at the Council of Ministers Ahmed Fadllah, affirmed the importance of the Council of Engineering in the progress and organization of the engineering and support to the profession by training.

