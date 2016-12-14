Sudan: VP Calls for Establishment of Engineering Research Center for the Development of the Country's Resources

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahman, has called for the establishment of specialized engineering research centers to help train and orient this sector in coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and other colleges of engineering and technology in the country.

The First Vice President who was addressing the workshop held under the theme of "The Road Map for the Development of the Engineering Profession" organized by the Sudanese Engineering Council in collaboration with the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Khartoum, has called on the engineering secretor to play a vital role in the development of the country particularly in developing the infrastructures and utilization of resources in the country.

He said engineering plays a vital role in any future development, stressing that international development in this field should be harmonized with the local needs and development, taking into consideration the local social and environmental factors.

The vice president has also urge the private sector, and private business and enterprises to contribute and to shoulder their social corporate responsibilities in training the newly graduates.