13 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP Calls for Establishment of Engineering Research Center for the Development of the Country's Resources

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahman, has called for the establishment of specialized engineering research centers to help train and orient this sector in coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and other colleges of engineering and technology in the country.

The First Vice President who was addressing the workshop held under the theme of "The Road Map for the Development of the Engineering Profession" organized by the Sudanese Engineering Council in collaboration with the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Khartoum, has called on the engineering secretor to play a vital role in the development of the country particularly in developing the infrastructures and utilization of resources in the country.

He said engineering plays a vital role in any future development, stressing that international development in this field should be harmonized with the local needs and development, taking into consideration the local social and environmental factors.

The vice president has also urge the private sector, and private business and enterprises to contribute and to shoulder their social corporate responsibilities in training the newly graduates.

Sudan

Minister - Sudan Opens Its Doors for International Media

The State Minister for Information, Yassir Yousuf, has stressed Sudanese press enjoyed freedom significantly wide,… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.