13 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritreans in UK Stage Peace Demonstration

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in the UK and friends of Eritrea have staged peace demonstration in London calling for respect to the rule of law and on Ethiopia to withdraw from occupied sovereign Eritrean territories in accordance with the final and binding ruling of the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission (EEBC) as well as an end to the unjust and illegal sanctions against Eritrea.

The peace demonstration held on 12 December in front of the British Prime Minister's Office involved over 1,500 Eritrean citizens and foreigners from the cities of Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Cardiff, Bristol, Nottingham, Coventry and Birmingham among others.

The demonstration staged in connection with the 14th anniversary of the EEBC ruling was designed to remind the British government as member of the UN Security Council, to apply pressure on Ethiopia to put an end to its occupation of sovereign Eritrean territories, in addition to calling on the UK and other guarantors of the agreement to shoulder their responsibility as demanded by the Algiers Agreement.

The Chairman of the Eritrean Community in the UK, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed, pointed out that a document signed by over 5 thousand Eritrean nationals and foreign friends would be submitted to the Office of the British Prime Minister and particularly called on Prime Minister Theresa May to shoulder her moral and legal responsibility.

