Cameroon: CPDM Regional Leaders - Performance School Opens

They are acquiring skills in a two-day seminar in Yaounde on how to optimise performance.

The ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) has entered another historic phase in its activities with the official launching of the activities of its Secretariat for Political Training and Prospective and first session of the CPDM Academy in the party headquarters.\r

The activities were launched on December 13, 2016 with the inaugural two-day training seminar for the pioneer Permanent Regional Delegates of the Central Committee, members and chargé de missions of the delegations and also heads of the Permanent Divisional Delegations of the party.

In his opening speech, the Secretary General of the Central Committee of the CPDM, Jean Nkuete said the targeted officials in the training seminar have the key role which consists of serving as the link between the grassroots and summit of the party. The training was therefore vital as it is the forum to explain their respective horizontal, vertical and internal roles.

The knowledge acquired, would serve as vital tools for the officials to effectively carry out the missions conferred on them at the regional and divisional levels for a better coordination of party activities on the field.\r

Jean Nkuete used the occasion of the training to clearly state the position of the CPDM with regard to the recent wave of violence witnessed in some parts of the North West and South West Regions. He said the party was committed to work for the preservation of social peace and consolidation of national unity that count as some of the party's precious achievements.

The CPDM, he reiterated, was in an irrevocable manner attached to the unitary form of the State and was determined to ensure its preservation and consolidation. He then, used the forum to call for calm in areas affected by disorder and invited all stakeholders for dialogue and consultation in search of solutions to the problems raised. Taking into account the recent violence, he said the training of CPDM officials was a key priority because some Cameroonians act out of ignorance or because they are being manipulated.

The presence of Prime Minister Yang who is head of the CPDM Permanent Delegation for the North West Region and other senior officials, the CPDM scribe presented head of the CPDM Secretariat for Political Training and Prospective, Professor Paul Célestin Ndembiyembé. He also presented Professor Elvis Ngolle Ngolle, Coordinator of the CPDM Academy and Thomas Fozin as the Assistant Coordinator.