13 December 2016

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: AEJ Calls for Serious Use of Climate Change Information

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nellie Kapatuka & Tikondane Vega

Zomba — The Association of Environmental Journalists (AEJ) has expressed concern over the minimal usage of climate change information by people in the country.

The Association's president, Matthews Malata made the sentiments in Zomba Monday during an opening ceremony of a three day media capacity building engagement on climate change and community resilience organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for members of the association.

He said it is sad to note that people neglect and do not make full use of climate change information that is provided for by different stakeholders for proper planning of different activities.

"As AEJ we have sadly noted that climate change information that is made available to people by different stakeholders is not fully utilized which poses a greater threat especially taking into account the greater benefits that the information upholds to the masses if keenly followed and practiced," the president said.

Malata challenged journalists especially from the association to be focused in their work and to explore new areas of reporting that will benefit the country if strides in climate change management are to be made.

FAO representative during the training, Mike Chipalasa said as an organization, they thought it wise to engage journalists on this course having in mind the greater role that they play in disseminating information in the country.

He said currently the organization is working on climate change and community resilience projects in Zomba, Phalombe, Blantyre and Neno districts where they would want to see to it that communities are able to cope with effects of climate change.

Chief Agricultural Extension Officer for Machinga Agriculture Development Division (ADD), Allan Kaliwo also highlighted the greater importance of engaging media personnel especially on matters of climate change that have greater impact on multitudes of people saying information on climate change needs to be taken seriously.

"Government working on its own cannot manage to reach out to a greater number of people hence the use of the media to make sure people are aware of the important issues of climate change for strides to be made," he explained.

The three day media capacity building engagement has been organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization under strengthening community resilience to climate change with funding from the European Union (EU)

Malawi

Tanzania, Malawi Sign 180-Megawatt Joint Power Deal

Tanzania and Malawi are expecting to implement a joint 180-megawatt electricity project that will enable each… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.