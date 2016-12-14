Malawi: AEJ Calls for Serious Use of Climate Change Information

Zomba — The Association of Environmental Journalists (AEJ) has expressed concern over the minimal usage of climate change information by people in the country.

The Association's president, Matthews Malata made the sentiments in Zomba Monday during an opening ceremony of a three day media capacity building engagement on climate change and community resilience organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for members of the association.

He said it is sad to note that people neglect and do not make full use of climate change information that is provided for by different stakeholders for proper planning of different activities.

"As AEJ we have sadly noted that climate change information that is made available to people by different stakeholders is not fully utilized which poses a greater threat especially taking into account the greater benefits that the information upholds to the masses if keenly followed and practiced," the president said.

Malata challenged journalists especially from the association to be focused in their work and to explore new areas of reporting that will benefit the country if strides in climate change management are to be made.

FAO representative during the training, Mike Chipalasa said as an organization, they thought it wise to engage journalists on this course having in mind the greater role that they play in disseminating information in the country.

He said currently the organization is working on climate change and community resilience projects in Zomba, Phalombe, Blantyre and Neno districts where they would want to see to it that communities are able to cope with effects of climate change.

Chief Agricultural Extension Officer for Machinga Agriculture Development Division (ADD), Allan Kaliwo also highlighted the greater importance of engaging media personnel especially on matters of climate change that have greater impact on multitudes of people saying information on climate change needs to be taken seriously.

"Government working on its own cannot manage to reach out to a greater number of people hence the use of the media to make sure people are aware of the important issues of climate change for strides to be made," he explained.

The three day media capacity building engagement has been organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization under strengthening community resilience to climate change with funding from the European Union (EU)