Lesotho: Director-General Mkuseli Apleni Visits Ficksburg and Maseru Bridge Ports of Entry, 15 Dec

The Director-General of Home Affairs, Mkuseli Apleni and his Lesotho counterpart, Borenahabokhete Sekonyela, will on Thursday, 15 December 2016 visit the Ficksburg and Maseru Bridge ports of entry in a final push to rally Lesotho nationals to apply for the Lesotho Special Permit (LSP).
The closing date for applications is 31 December 2016. This applies respectively to online applications and 'walk-in' applications made at VFS centres and mobile units with the condition that applicants must have submitted and paid by 31 December 2016 to avoid consequences.
Issued by: Department of Home Affairs