Lesotho: Director-General Mkuseli Apleni Visits Ficksburg and Maseru Bridge Ports of Entry, 15 Dec

The closing date for applications is 31 December 2016. This applies respectively to online applications and 'walk-in' applications made at VFS centres and mobile units with the condition that applicants must have submitted and paid by 31 December 2016 to avoid consequences.

The Director-General of Home Affairs, Mkuseli Apleni and his Lesotho counterpart, Borenahabokhete Sekonyela, will on Thursday, 15 December 2016 visit the Ficksburg and Maseru Bridge ports of entry in a final push to rally Lesotho nationals to apply for the Lesotho Special Permit (LSP).

