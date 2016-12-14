Nigeria: Cameroon-Nigeria - permanent Consultation

Talk of Cameroon-Nigeria boundary today and minds will quickly run to insecurity, traffic of all sorts, poor infrastructure, all sorts of crime and absence of social services for the inhabitants of both countries.

This does not sound well for two nations that are bound by history, geography and culture to live together. Neither does it go well for countries that share a common boundary that stretches beyond 2000 kilometres. The third workshop on Trans-border Cooperation between Cameroon and Nigeria that ended in Yaounde yesterday is one of the numerous measures and strategies the two countries have been working on to ensure that the two countries make the best use of the opportunities existing along their border. The meeting took place at the time activities are gradually bouncing back to normal following the decision by the Cameroon government to reopen the boundary with Nigeria.

The unfortunate resurfacing and expansion of terrorist activities masterminded by the Boko Haram group which straddled the two countries obliged both authorities to work in unison and safeguard their common interest. In full recognisance of their common heritage, the two countries have succeeded in shaking off the dark clouds hanging over them as a result of unnecessary prolonged boundary dispute. They have indisputably emerged strong and is progressively growing from strength to strength with an established robust bilateral relationship cutting across many spheres of human endeavour.

This exemplary role of turning the Nigeria-Cameroon border from barrier to bridge has become a commendable model for and a reference point to border scholars and managers in the African continent. As far as infrastructure is concerned, the two countries have jointly initiated two trans-boundary corridors linking West and Central African sub-regions. We are talking here about the Bamenda-Enugu Corridor which is expected to link up to Mombasa in Kenya thereby connecting three out of the five African sub-regions.

The Yaounde workshop should among others serve as a veritably trigger to the creation of structures that will scrupulously pursue all that paves the way for the development of trade between Nigeria and Cameroon. And all that it takes to boost trade between the two countries include the development of infrastructure, notably roads, inter-border schools, hospitals, and other social amenities. All these ought to be done in recognition of the complexities that exist at boundary levels especially with families cutting across boundaries.