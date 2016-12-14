Ethiopia: Towards Pastoral, Semi Pastorals Research Hub

Community-based activities are at the heart of public universities side by side with the teaching-learning process. Farmers, pastoral and semi-pastoral communities have taken opportunities of nearby higher learning institutions and are improving their life style.

Aiming to be pastoral and semi-pastoral research hub, Samara University is consolidating efforts towards this end.

University President Adem Bori said Afar is one major pastoral and semi-pastoral state in Ethiopia. "The federal system of the country has now created opportunity and the community is gaining a lot from the university. "

According to him, the huge livestock potential of the community is yet untapped, and needs scientific intervention to funnel it towards the national GDP contributor.

He said pastoral areas are some of the most dynamic economic potentials in the Horn with a combined export and domestic livestock trade of over one billion USD per annum.

Livestock market drives urban and small town growth, employment and is a system of trade that stretches across the region, he said, adding the university is in full swing to streamline this potential into practical benefits.

Asked about university's capacity to attain its goals, he said teachers development is a priority. "We have five PhD holders while 80 percent instructors are MA holders."

He also indicated that the university would soon open pastoral community development institute .

Adem made clear that preparations are underway to construct a 2.2 billion Birr worth facilities equipped with air conditioning systems.

Research and Community Service Vice President Mohammad Ahmed said for his part 65 research works have been conducted aiming to improve the lives of the community.

Practical community intervention includes fishery development at Lake Mile and bee farming as well as metal and wood works, he said, adding various training have been offered for the youth in the areas.

He added that natural resource conservation activities in bid to deter desertification are also undertaken.

Indicating pastorals represent various ethnic groups in Ethiopia, he said in terms of supporting lives and livestock size the Somali in the east and southeast, Afar in the northeast and the Borana in the south are significant.

"Samara University will work hard to connect these areas through research and practical application," he added.

Samara University Communication Technology Development Director Mubarek Nasir also said the university is equipped with ICT Smart E-learning and video conference classes with ample internet access.

In terms of university-industry linkage, the university is working in close cooperation with Tendaho Sugar Factory and Afar Waterworks Enterprise.

Tendaho Sugar Factory Acting Manager Ashebir Kochito said university's engineering students are gaining practical experiences.

The university is working with pertinent stakeholders to meet the national vision of becoming lower middle income economy focusing on agriculture, tourism, archaeology as well as livestock marketing and breeding, it was learnt.