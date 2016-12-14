14 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Tunisian President On Fraternal Visit Thursday to Algeria

The Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi will pay, Thursday, a fraternal visit to Algeria, at the invitation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

"The discussions between the two heads of State will further boost cooperation and exchange between Algeria and Tunisia, united by fraternity, solidarity and good neighbourly relations," said Wednesday the presidency of the Republic in a communiqué.

"The meetings between the two presidents will also allow them to hold consultations on several issues of common interest notably in the Maghreb and Sahelian sub-region, the Arab world and in Africa," said the source.

