Eritrea: Meeting On Land Management

Aqordet — A meeting on judicious utilization and management of farm land, process of land allotment and administrative measures that need to be taken to address the existing challenges was held in Aqordet sub-zone.

Mr. Suleiman Mahmud, head of administration and finance in the sub-zone, said that all citizens have equal right to land usage and that land leveling will be made and will be distributed to vegetable and fruits farmers in a bid to boost productivity and stabilize the market.

The land leveling activities will be carried out by committees elected at a village level, Mr. Suleiman further indicated.

Pointing out that the land leveling activity which is to be carried out is primarily aimed to correct unbalanced and inequitable usage of land, Mr. Zerabruk Okbaslasie, head of Economic Development Unit in the sub-zone, called on the farmers to play due role towards successful implementation of the set out program.