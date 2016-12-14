14 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Meeting On Land Management

Tagged:

Related Topics

Aqordet — A meeting on judicious utilization and management of farm land, process of land allotment and administrative measures that need to be taken to address the existing challenges was held in Aqordet sub-zone.

Mr. Suleiman Mahmud, head of administration and finance in the sub-zone, said that all citizens have equal right to land usage and that land leveling will be made and will be distributed to vegetable and fruits farmers in a bid to boost productivity and stabilize the market.

The land leveling activities will be carried out by committees elected at a village level, Mr. Suleiman further indicated.

Pointing out that the land leveling activity which is to be carried out is primarily aimed to correct unbalanced and inequitable usage of land, Mr. Zerabruk Okbaslasie, head of Economic Development Unit in the sub-zone, called on the farmers to play due role towards successful implementation of the set out program.

Eritrea

Aqordet - Forto-Sawa Route Renovated

The residents of Forto-Sawa semi urban center in collaboration with members of the Popular Army and Government employees… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.