14 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Youth Visit Development Sites

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — Youth from the Anseba region have visited various historical and tourism attraction sites as well as development areas in the Northern Red Sea region.

In the course of their visit, the youth have observed various development projects being carried out in Massawa and Hamlay-Deset (Green Island) and visited the regional museum and various historical sites. The youth tour participants said that the visit they conducted to various sites have increased their knowledge as regards the development projects being carried out and the historical sites of the region.

The youth further explained the benefits of organized tours in getting familiarized with tourism assets and bringing the society to the same level of awareness.

Mr. Azazi Berketeab, head of NUEYS in the Anseba region, underlined that the tour was organized to enable the youth personally witness the development undertakings being carried out in the Northern Red Sea region.

The youth also expressed readiness to play due role in the efforts to preserve the ancient relics of high importance.

Eritrea

European Union's Double Standard Policy Towards Eritrea

It is no secret that the west especially, European Union has been playing double- standard politics towards the rest.… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.