Eritrea: Youth Visit Development Sites

Massawa — Youth from the Anseba region have visited various historical and tourism attraction sites as well as development areas in the Northern Red Sea region.

In the course of their visit, the youth have observed various development projects being carried out in Massawa and Hamlay-Deset (Green Island) and visited the regional museum and various historical sites. The youth tour participants said that the visit they conducted to various sites have increased their knowledge as regards the development projects being carried out and the historical sites of the region.

The youth further explained the benefits of organized tours in getting familiarized with tourism assets and bringing the society to the same level of awareness.

Mr. Azazi Berketeab, head of NUEYS in the Anseba region, underlined that the tour was organized to enable the youth personally witness the development undertakings being carried out in the Northern Red Sea region.

The youth also expressed readiness to play due role in the efforts to preserve the ancient relics of high importance.