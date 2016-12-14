Egypt: Chairman of Business News Denies Belonging to the Brotherhood

Cairo — Chairman of Business News Mostafa Sakr denies belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood or any political faction, after the state committee charged with reviewing MB assets decided to freeze Sakr's assets on Wednesday including the company.

Sakr, said in an official statement provided to Aswat Masriya, that the company has started undertaking legal measures against the decision.

According to Sakr, the company has been abiding by the press laws and its publications have the permission of the Supreme Press Council since 2008.

"We were never representing any party over the other, except for its editorial board which has liberal views," Sakr said.

The statement also highlighted the fact that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi wrote to one of the company's publications two opinion articles on the country's economic strategies during the annual Euromoney conference.

Meanwhile, Cairo Criminal Court ratified decision to freeze assets of women rights defender Azza Soliman on charges of receiving foreign funds, as part of an increasing crackdown on human rights activists and journalists.

The court had earlier received a memorandum calling for freezing all assets and funds belonging to four activists including Soliman, head of the Center for Egyptian Women's Legal Assistance (CEWLA), Mohamed Mozarea and Atef Hafez directors of the Arab Organisation for Criminal Rehabilitation.