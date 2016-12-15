Uganda: MPs Disagree Over Conjugal Rights for Convicts

Photo: Daily Monitor

A file photo of members of the Human Rights Committee of Parliament speaks to inmates at Pece Prisons in Gulu District. Some MPs on the committee want convicts to enjoy conjugal rights.

Members of Parliament on the Committee of Human Rights have disagreed over a proposal to grant conjugal rights to convicts with some legislators arguing that giving inmates such a privilege would be an "exaggeration of fundamental freedoms".

The debate on conjugal rights was reignited by Mr Simeo Nsubuga (NRM-Kasanda South) who said it is part of convicts' freedom.

Mr Nsubuga wants convicts to meet with their spouses in gazetted shelters inside detention centres and have romantic fulfillment as man and wife.

"Many families are breaking apart because of long sentences of their spouses, this needs to be addressed by none other than Parliament," Mr Nsubuga said.

The committee chaired by Ms Jovah Kamateeka (NRM-Mitooma) was on Wednesday meeting with Dr Johnson Byabashaija, the Commissioner General of Uganda Prison Services.

Mr Nsubuga said that granting such rights to inmates is one of the best practices still missing in Uganda's prisons sector.

"Many other countries have already adopted the practice, it should not always be Uganda to lag at the tail end of everything," he said.

Mr Nsubuga's quest was supported by several members, among them; Mr Gilbert Olanya (FDC Kilak South) who argued that there are instances where couples are jailed in the same prison unit but are denied access to one another.

"In Masindi Prison, there was a couple serving a sentence of over 10 years but they were painfully kept separate, I don't think that should be the case," Mr Olanya said.

Similar concerns were raised in both the 8th and 9th Parliament with sections of MPs demanding adoption of such rights with the aim of keeping strong family bondages.

However, Ms Kamateeka, told Daily Monitor that the MPs were demanding for too much in the face of prevailing shortfalls in the prisons sector.

"There are more pertinent issues to address and they [Olanya and Nsubuga] need not bring up intimate provisions before we address congestion in the cells," she said.

Bulamogi County MP Kenneth Lubogo also disagreed with fellow law makers accusing them of exaggerating the pursuit for human rights.

"Not all rights are absolute, if we grant conjugal rights to inmates it may not serve the purpose of the sentence," he said.

Mr Lubogo said the MPs who are proposing such issues needed to address themselves more on the congestion in prison cells as well as other basic needs that are lacking in detention centres across the country.